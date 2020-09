Acuna (hamstring) will sit for the third straight game Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Acuna has been sidelined with a tight right hamstring since leaving Sunday's game against the Phillies with the injury. The issue doesn't seem particularly serious, but the Braves have a scheduled off day Thursday, so they can get their young star a full four days to rest by keeping him on the bench in this one. Ender Inciarte remains the starter in center field.