Acuna (hip) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Royals.

This isn't all too surprising after the outfielder was removed from Tuesday's game with right hip tightness, an injury he picked up while running down a fly ball in the outfield in the second inning. Acuna will benefit from an off day Thursday before potentially rejoining the lineup for Atlanta's final series of the season, which begins Friday in New York. Billy Hamilton is starting in center field Wednesday.

