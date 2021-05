Acuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in the 6-5 loss Saturday to the Blue Jays.

Acuna took Trent Thornton deep in the fifth inning for his ninth home run this season. He shares the home run lead with J.D. Martinez in all of the major league. Acuna is arguably the best player in baseball and his slash line of .325/.450/.739 back it up. The outfielder also leads the league with 26 runs scored.