Braves' Ronald Acuna: Slow start could delay debut
Acuna's slow start could delay his major-league debut, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com.
Through his first six games of the year with Triple-A Gwinnett, Acuna has a wRC+ of 0, hitting .120/.185/.165 with a 37 percent strikeout rate. Six games is a minuscule sample, though, and won't have changed the Braves' overall opinion of a player who hit .344/.393/.548 in 54 games at the same level last season. Still, Atlanta may want to give him a few more games to get rolling before promoting him, especially as their weekend series in Chicago is set to be plagued by cold, rain and wind, hardly the ideal setting for a debut. The Braves may choose to promote him Monday for a week-long homestand against the Phillies and Mets.
