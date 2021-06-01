Acuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-3 win over Washington.

The outfielder extended Atlanta's lead to 4-0 with his solo shot off Washington starter Joe Ross in the second inning. Acuna remains locked in at the plate with a .283/.380/.618 slash line with 16 homers, 33 RBI, 39 runs scored and six stolen bases through 47 contests. He's hit safely in six of the last seven games, going 9-for-30 (.300) with three homers, eight RBI and five runs scored in that span.