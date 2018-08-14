Acuna went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in the night cap of Monday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Acuna launched a solo homer to center in the first inning, and he followed that up by delivering an RBI single to right in the sixth. The 20-year-old is off to a hot start in August, as he's batting .333 with five home runs and nine RBI through 13 games.