Braves' Ronald Acuna: Slugs 17th homer in Game 2
Acuna went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in the night cap of Monday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Acuna launched a solo homer to center in the first inning, and he followed that up by delivering an RBI single to right in the sixth. The 20-year-old is off to a hot start in August, as he's batting .333 with five home runs and nine RBI through 13 games.
