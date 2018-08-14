Acuna went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in the nightcap of Monday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Acuna launched a solo homer to center in the first inning, and he followed that up by delivering an RBI single to right in the sixth. The 20-year-old made some history Monday, becoming the youngest Brave to homer in four straight games, and he's now one of only four players in MLB history to lead off both games of a doubleheader by going yard, joining a group that includes Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson. Acuna's off to a hot start in August, as he's batting .333 with five home runs and nine RBI through 13 games.