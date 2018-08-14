Braves' Ronald Acuna: Slugs 17th homer in nightcap
Acuna went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in the nightcap of Monday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Acuna launched a solo homer to center in the first inning, and he followed that up by delivering an RBI single to right in the sixth. The 20-year-old made some history Monday, becoming the youngest Brave to homer in four straight games, and he's now one of only four players in MLB history to lead off both games of a doubleheader by going yard, joining a group that includes Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson. Acuna's off to a hot start in August, as he's batting .333 with five home runs and nine RBI through 13 games.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Fills up stat sheet•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Blasts 14th homer•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Stellar all-round performance against Nats•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Sitting for afternoon game•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Scores two runs in win•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Keeps raking against Marlins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...