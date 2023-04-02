Acuna went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.
Atlanta's hitters set the tone for the afternoon early, as Acuna and Matt Olson launched back-to-back homers in the game's first six pitches. It was the first home run of the season for Acuna and the 27th leadoff blast of his career, the second-highest total since the 25-year-old entered the league in 2018 behind George Springers' 34. After hitting only 15 homers in 119 games last season in his return from ACL surgery, Acuna could be primed for a huge year in the power categories.