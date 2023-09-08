Acuna went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs Thursday in an 8-5 win against the Cardinals.
Acuna tagged veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright for two solo homers in the contest, bringing his season total up to 34. The All-Star outfielder already has the first 30-60 season in MLB history to his name, and he has a chance to go 40-60 if he can power up down the stretch. Acuna had been going through a rare rough patch with a 1-for-14 stretch over his previous three games entering Thursday, but he's shown this season that opposing pitchers have little chance of keeping him down for long.
