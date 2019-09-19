Acuna went 1-for-3 with a walk, two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Phillies.

Acuna took Aaron Nola deep in the third inning to record his 40th home run of the season. With the long ball he joined Eddie Mathews and Mel Ott as the only players to record a home run by their age 21 season. With 37 stolen bases on the campaign, he also has the chance to build on his already impressive production by putting together a 40/40 season.