Acuna went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Mets.

Acuna saved his best for last Wednesday, lifting a walkoff solo shot against Mets reliever Jacob Barnes. The blast snapped an 0-for-8 skid at the plate for Acuna. The outfielder is slashing a strong .286/.389/.629 with 13 homers, 25 RBI, 34 runs scored and six stolen bases across 167 plate appearances.