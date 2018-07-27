Acuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in the 8-2 loss to the Dodgers.

The 20-year-old phenom is up to nine homers and 24 RBI during his rookie campaign. Acuna's two-run blast came in the eighth inning with his Braves facing a shutout from Los Angeles. He now owns a .270/.332/.487 slash line in 208 plate appearances this season.