Braves' Ronald Acuna: Spot in order undetermined
Acuna will either serve as the Braves' leadoff or cleanup hitter next season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
After bursting onto the major-league scene in 2018, Acuna spent some time hitting out of different spots in the lineup (typically second) before settling into the leadoff spot coming out of the All-Star break. Following that change, he hit .322/.403/.625 with 19 home runs, 45 RBI and 14 stolen bases in the final two-plus months of the year and propelled the club to a National League East title. According to O'Brien, should Atlanta choose to move him down into the cleanup spot, Ender Inciarte or Ozzie Albies will vie for the opportunity to bat first in the lineup. At this point, Josh Donaldson is expected to hit second with Freddie Freeman behind him. Should Acuna remain at leadoff as opposed to batting fourth, expect his stolen base and runs scored totals to see a boost while his RBI numbers to take a slight hit.
