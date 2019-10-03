Play

Acuna is starting in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Cardinals on Thursday, leading off.

The 21-year-old was sidelined since Sept. 24 with a left hip strain, but is ready to go for the first game of the ALDS. Prior to the injury, Acuna hit .280/.365/.518 with 41 home runs and 37 stolen bases this season.

