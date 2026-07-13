Braves' Ronald Acuna: Starting up rehab assignment in FCL

Atlanta announced that Acuna (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Monday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Acuna has been on the shelf for just over a month due to a left hamstring strain, but after recently resuming full baseball activities, he's been given the green light to advance to the final step of his recovery process. Atlanta hasn't revealed how long of a rehab assignment Acuna will require prior to being activated, but if he experiences no setbacks while playing in the FCL early in the week, it's conceivable that he'll be ready to go for the big club's first game out of the All-Star break Friday versus the Rangers.