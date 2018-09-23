Acuna went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base in a 5-3 win over the Phillies on Saturday as Atlanta clinched the National League East title.

The 20-year-old outfielder stole his 15th base in 20 tries, and his average now stands at .290 on the season. Acuna is a cross-category fantasy asset, as he's recorded 26 home runs, 77 runs scored and 58 RBI over 407 at-bats.