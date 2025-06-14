Acuna went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Rockies.

The 27-year-old superstar has been on fire at the plate since coming off the IL in late May, slashing .375/.458/.667 with six homers in 19 games, but Friday's pilfer came on his first steal attempt of the season. Acuna was expected to run less after recovering from his latest ACL surgery, but the lack of activity on the basepaths is still a disappointment for fantasy investors given that he swiped a league-leading 73 bags in 2023. With one successful steal under his belt however and his knee holding up just fine post-surgery, Acuna might begin to pick up the pace and return to being one of the preeminent five-category assets in the game.