Acuna went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Nationals.

He didn't just make an impact with his bat, either. Getting the start in center field, Acuna robbed Matt Adams of a home run in the fourth inning with a leaping grab at the wall. The rookie phenom is hitting .303 (20-for-66) in 17 games since the All-Star break with five homers, five steals, 11 RBI and 13 runs, and Acuna seems poised for a big finish to his campaign as the 20-year-old tries to lead the Braves back to the postseason for the first time since 2013.