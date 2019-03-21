Braves' Ronald Acuna: Still raking
Acuna went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.
The steal was his third of the spring in three attempts, and the performance boosted his slash line to .350/.435/.675 through 46 plate appearances. Acuna is chomping at the bit for the regular season to begin as he looks to build on his NL Rookie of the Year campaign.
