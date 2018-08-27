Braves' Ronald Acuna: Still raking
Acuna went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Marlins.
It's his 10th multi-hit performance through 25 games in August, leaving Acuna with a terrific .351/.430/.755 slash line on the month that includes 10 homers, six steals, 18 RBI and 22 runs. While it might be tough for the rookie to maintain that blistering pace, he should still remain very productive down the stretch.
