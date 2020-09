Acuna went 2-for-3 with a home run, one double, four RBI, three runs, one walk and one strikeout in Sunday's win against the Mets.

Acuna capped off a dominant series against the Mets as he put Atlanta on the board with a home run in the sixth inning. During the three-game series, Acuna reached base multiple times in each contest while posting a .643 OBP with two home runs, six runs and five RBI.