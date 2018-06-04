Braves' Ronald Acuna: Struggling to make progress
Acuna (knee) remains sore and he hasn't progressed to participating in baseball activities yet, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Although Acuna has yet to resume baseball activities, he could be cleared sometime this week if all goes well. He'll also need to complete a rehabilitation assignment prior to returning from the 10-day disabled list.
