Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in a 1-0 win over the Mets during the second game of Monday's doubleheader.

His fifth-inning blast off Miguel Castro gave Acuna 20 homers on the season. It was also the second straight day in which he supplied the only offense in a game, as Acuna went deep in a 1-0 win during the nightcap of Sunday's twin bill against the Cards. The 23-year-old superstar is slashing .309/.448/.603 through 20 contests in June with four home runs, nine steals, 12 RBI and 19 runs.