Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.

The homer ended a mild power drought that had seen Acuna hit .245 (13-for-53) with just one double and a shaky 4:19 BB:K over his prior 12 games. The 21-year-old is slashing .280/.365/.474 on the year with 12 home runs, eight steals, 35 RBI and 38 runs through 60 contests.

