Acuna went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

After striking out in his first two trips to the plate, Acuna adjusted and took Austin Voth deep in the sixth inning to put the Braves up 2-0. The young outfielder now has seven homers since the start of June and is slashing .313/.383/.573 with 19 RBI and two stolen bases in 21 games during that stretch.

