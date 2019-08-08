Acuna went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

The 21-year-old has now hit safely in eight straight games, slashing .342/.375/.737 over that stretch with four homers, two steals, 10 RBI and 10 runs. As expected, Acuna has emerged this season as a dominant fantasy asset, but he seems to be finding another gear as Atlanta tries to stave off the competition in the NL East.

