Braves' Ronald Acuna: Swats first big-league homer
Acuna went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo homer in Thursday's win over the Reds.
It didn't take long for the 20-year-old phenom to swat his first career big-league homer, as his second inning solo shot off Homer Bailey came in just his sixth major-league plate appearance. Acuna added an RBI double and scored a run in the eighth inning to cap his impressive day. It's obviously early, and the youngster may struggle at times, but he's already flashed the five-tool upside that helped him enter the year as one of baseball's top prospects.
