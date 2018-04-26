Acuna went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo homer in Thursday's win over the Reds.

It didn't take long for the 20-year-old phenom to swat his first career big-league homer, as his second inning solo shot off Homer Bailey came in just his sixth major-league plate appearance. Acuna added an RBI double and scored a run in the eighth inning to cap his impressive day. It's obviously early, and the youngster may struggle at times, but he's already flashed the five-tool upside that helped him enter the year as one of baseball's top prospects.