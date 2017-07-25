Acuna went 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for Triple-A Gwinnett in Monday's win over Lehigh Valley.

In 12 games since his promotion to Triple-A, Acuna is now slashing .289/.385/.556 with three homers. While the sample sizes are small, the 19-year-old has also impressively improved his walk and strikeout rates as he's climbed the ladder this season in the Braves' organization. Despite his youth, it seems to be only a matter of time before he's up in the majors.