Braves' Ronald Acuna: Swats third Triple-A homer Monday
Acuna went 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for Triple-A Gwinnett in Monday's win over Lehigh Valley.
In 12 games since his promotion to Triple-A, Acuna is now slashing .289/.385/.556 with three homers. While the sample sizes are small, the 19-year-old has also impressively improved his walk and strikeout rates as he's climbed the ladder this season in the Braves' organization. Despite his youth, it seems to be only a matter of time before he's up in the majors.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Homers in first Triple-A game•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Promotion to Triple-A imminent•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Heading into Futures Game on high note•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Still raking at Double-A•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Nearly unstoppable since promotion•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Huge Double-A debut Tuesday•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...