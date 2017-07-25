Acuna went 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for Triple-A Gwinnett in Monday's win over Lehigh Valley.

In 12 games since his promotion to Triple-A, Acuna is now slashing .289/.385/.556 with three homers. While the sample sizes are small, the 19-year-old has also impressively improved his walk and strikeout rates as he's climbed the ladder this season in the Braves' organization. Despite his youth, it seems to be only a matter of time before he's up in the majors.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast