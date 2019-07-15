Acuna went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's victory over San Diego.

Acuna singled and stole second in the sixth inning, then scored on Freddie Freeman's home run after singling again in the eighth. The 21-year-old All-Star has established himself as one of the most well-rounded hitters in baseball, slashing .291/.373/.512 with 23 homers, 55 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 375 at-bats this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories