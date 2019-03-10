Acuna went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

The 21-year-old is widely expected to blossom into a superstar this season, but he has yet to catch fire this spring, posting a .200/.304/.350 slash line and a 3:9 BB:K through nine games with one homer and one steal. Acuna's upside is too massive, and his performance as a rookie too good, to put much weight on a handful of March plate appearances, but fantasy GMs investing heavily in him for 2019 would certainly be reassured if he can string together some hits before the end of camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories