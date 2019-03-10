Acuna went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

The 21-year-old is widely expected to blossom into a superstar this season, but he has yet to catch fire this spring, posting a .200/.304/.350 slash line and a 3:9 BB:K through nine games with one homer and one steal. Acuna's upside is too massive, and his performance as a rookie too good, to put much weight on a handful of March plate appearances, but fantasy GMs investing heavily in him for 2019 would certainly be reassured if he can string together some hits before the end of camp.