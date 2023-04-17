Acuna went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored during Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Royals.

Acuna took Aroldis Champman to left field for a double in the eighth inning and immediately swiped his seventh base of the campaign. The 25-year-old phenom has reached base safely in six of his last seven games as he maintains his excellent form at the plate, slashing an impressive .373/.455/.567 with three home runs and 11 RBI through 16 games. With his dominant speed and potent hitting ability, Acuna continues to prove why he is one of the most dangerous players in the league.