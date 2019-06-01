Braves' Ronald Acuna: Swipes seventh bag
Acuna went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Friday against Detroit.
Acuna was one of the lone bright spots offensively for the Braves, who were held to two runs in the series opener. He was the only Atlanta player to turn in a multi-hit performance. The 21-year-old is having a fine 2019 campaign to this point, slashing .274/.361/.465 with 11 home runs and 31 RBI over 56 contests.
