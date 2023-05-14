Acuna went 1-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

The hitters behind him couldn't bring him home, but Acuna did his best to produce a go-ahead run in the seventh with the score tied 2-2, leading off the frame with a single and promptly stealing second and third. The 25-year-old superstar is up to 17 pilfers on the year, one behind league leader Esteury Ruiz, and Acuna also sports a stunning .342/.433/.559 slash line through 39 games with seven homers, 22 RBI and 34 runs.