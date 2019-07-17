Acuna went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in Tuesday's 13-1 loss to the Brewers.

The 21-year-old is now 16-for-19 on the basepaths this season, matching his steals total from last year in 16 fewer games and two fewer attempts. Acuna is already an elite five-category fantasy asset, but his most productive days should still be ahead.

More News
Our Latest Stories