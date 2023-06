Acuna went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two steals in Thursday's 7-5 win against the Mets.

Acuna continues to run wild -- with Wednesday's pair of steals, he now trails league leader Esteury Ruiz by just one theft on the campaign. Of course, Acuna has produced in other ways that Ruiz can't match, swatting 12 homers, driving in 33 runs and scoring 52 times. During his current six-game hitting streak, Acuna is slashing .393/.393/.571 with a home run, three RBI, four runs and six thefts.