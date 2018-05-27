Acuna went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

His fifth home run of the season came off Boston's closer, Craig Kimbrel, on a 97-mph fastball on the upper outside corner of the plate. It was a very impressive opposite field home run for the prodigy off of premium velocity. He is now slashing .263/.320/.456 after this big day at the dish.

