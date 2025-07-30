Acuna was diagnosed with a Grade 1 lower right calf strain Wednesday following an MRI, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Earlier in the day, Atlanta placed Acuna on the 10-day injured list due to what the team referred to as right Achilles inflammation, but the MRI has since ruled out an Achilles injury. While the diagnosis of a mild calf strain amounts to good news for Acuna, he's still likely to be out for beyond the minimum 10 days, with Mark Bowman of MLB.com previously relaying that the 27-year-old could return to action in 2-to-3 weeks. A clearer timeline for Acuna's return should become available once he's able to resume taking part in full baseball activities, but with Atlanta shaping up as non-playoff contenders, he's not expected to be rushed back from the IL until the team is fully confident that he's 100 percent recovered from the calf strain.