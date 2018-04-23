Braves' Ronald Acuna: Three hits against Pawtucket
Acuna went 3-for-6 with a run scored for Triple-A Gwinnett in Sunday's 10-9 loss to Pawtucket.
Perhaps most encouragingly, the 20-year-old phenom didn't strike out after fanning 20 times in his first 13 games this season. The Braves have been waiting for Acuna to get hotter before calling him up, and while his .217/.299/.283 slash line isn't even warm yet, he has reached base safely in nine straight games, hitting .268 (11-for-41) over that stretch with five walks. A few more games like Sunday's, and he'll begin to force the organization's hand.
