Acuna went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

After being scratched from Tuesday's game due to lower-back tightness, Acuna has looked plenty healthy over the last three contests, going 5-for-14 (.357) with two doubles and two homers. The 27-year-old withdrew from the Home Run Derby as a precaution, but he's still set to start for the National League in the All-Star Game and the back issue doesn't appear as though it will be an ongoing concern.