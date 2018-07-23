Acuna went 3-for-5 with a double in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

That's now six hits in two games, including two doubles and a homer, for Acuna coming out of the All-Star break. Despite a first half beset by injuries, the 20-year-old now has a respectable .270/.325/.478 slash line through his first 45 big-league games, but he could be gearing up for a much more impressive finish to his rookie season.

