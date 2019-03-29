Braves' Ronald Acuna: Tough out in opener
Acuna went 1-for-2 with an RBI, two walks, a stolen base and a run scored Thursday against Philadelphia.
Acuna plated a run in the eighth inning on an infield single, but the Braves would fall 10-4 on Opening Day. The 21-year-old did manage to reach base three times and showed patience at the dish. Acuna is coming off a stellar rookie campaign, finishing the 2018 season batting .293 with 26 homers, 64 RBI and 16 stolen bases over 111 contests.
