Braves' Ronald Acuna: Tracking toward Friday return
Acuna (knee) is expected to play in a rehab game with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday and is unlikely to rejoin the Braves before Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
There was some hope that Acuna could be back in the Braves' lineup as soon as Monday, but it appears his rehab assignment will extend at least through Tuesday; and with a day game for the Braves on Wednesday followed by a team off day, the Braves could easily decide to let him spend a few more days in the minors before bringing him back. When Acuna does return, manager Brian Snitker said he will hit in the middle of the order, according to David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, as Snitker is pleased with the production he is getting from the top two hitters -- Ender Inciarte and Ozzie Albies -- at the moment.
