Braves' Ronald Acuna: Tuesday activation possible
Acuna (knee) is expected to remain on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett through at least Monday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Reports on his rehab have been good, but it sounds like he won't be activated until Tuesday, at the earliest. He has one hit in 10 at-bats over three games thus far during this rehab assignment. While Acuna will probably return sometime next week, barring a setback, it's unclear how many games he will play, making him a risky start in weekly formats.
