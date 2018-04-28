Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Phillies.

The rookie now has six hits, including two doubles and a homer, in three games to begin his big-league career, and his sluggish start with Triple-A Gwinnett is quickly becoming a distant memory. Acuna is currently hitting sixth for the Braves, but he could work his way up to a more fertile spot in the batting order in short order if he keeps raking.