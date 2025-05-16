Acuna (knee) went 2-for-3 with a double for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

The star outfielder also has some defensive gaffes in right field, but at least at the plate Acuna is looking like he may not need anything close to the full 20 days on his rehab assignment before he'll be ready to make his 2025 debut with Atlanta. Gwinnett's current homestand lasts through the weekend, and per Theo DeRosa of MLB.com it's not clear yet whether he'll head out on a road trip to Louisville with the Stripers, or have his rehab stint transferred to Double-A Columbus, which starts a homestand against Montgomery on Tuesday.