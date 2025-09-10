Acuna went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Cubs.

Dropped down to seventh in the batting order amidst a slump, Acuna produced his first extra-base hit since Aug. 29 and his first multi-hit performance since Aug. 26. One solid game won't erase a 2-for-34 (.059) skid over his prior 11 contests, but it is an encouraging sign. On the season, Acuna still boasts an .892 OPS with 15 homers, six steals, 32 RBI and 59 runs in 78 games.