Acuna went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo homers, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Phillies.

After missing two games with calf tightness, Acuna's picked up right where he left off, going 4-for-9 with a double and a homer in his last two contests. The outfielder is now one homer shy of becoming the first player to join the 40-40 club since Alfonso Soriano in 2006. Acuna, the presumptive NL MVP, is batting .338 with a 1.014 OPS, 138 runs scored, 100 RBI and 67 steals through 694 plate appearances this season.