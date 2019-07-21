Braves' Ronald Acuna: Two more steals in loss
Acuna went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Nationals.
Atlanta went 5-for-5 as a team on the basepaths against Nats catcher Kurt Suzuki -- even Nick Markakis got in on the action -- but it was Acuna who once again led the way from the top of the order. The 21-year-old now has a five-game steals streak going and is 8-for-9 over his last seven games, a pace more like something out of the go-go 1980s than the current era. There's no telling how long Acuna might keep this up, but the surge has moved him to within two stolen bases of Christian Yelich's 23 for the NL lead.
