Acuna went 1-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

The outfielder was a force on the basepaths in the seventh inning. He reached on a single, stole second and then stole third as part of a double-steal with Freddie Freeman. Acuna has been excellent in standard fantasy formats, as he's batted .284 with 17 home runs, 35 RBI, 46 runs scored and 11 steals through 52 games.