Acuna went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Marlins.

Acuna got Atlanta back into the game in the fifth inning, blasting a two-run home run to left field. It was his seventh long ball of the season and third in his last two games. Acuna has consistently delivered this season, currently riding a seven-game hitting streak while maintaining a .442/.492/1.000 line to go along 17 runs, 14 RBI and six stolen bases across 59 plate appearances.